Cicada watch: Send us photos, videos and audio of your sightings

The Brood X periodic cicadas are returning to southwest Ohio after 17 years.
We want your help in tracking them as they emerge soon and through their brief run. Share with us your photos, videos or audio recordings, and we will use some in our coverage.
The cicadas are generally harmless, but they will make a lot of noise and could overrun some trees.
Experts expect the cicadas to arrive in mid-May and last a few weeks.
