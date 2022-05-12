journal-news logo
X

Cicada stragglers likely to be spotted in Dayton area this year

Credit: Gene Kritsky/Mount St. Joseph University

caption arrowCaption
VIDEO CREDIT: Gene Kritsky/Mount St. Joseph University

Credit: Gene Kritsky/Mount St. Joseph University

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

Don’t be surprised if you spot a pair of red eyes or hear a cicada’s song this year — stragglers from Brood X are expected to make an appearance and could be spotted in the Dayton area as early as next week.

“It is not unusual to have a few of these late arrivals,” explained Gene Kritsky, dean of the School of Behavioral and Natural Science at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati. “They are often not noticed because birds and other predators quickly eat them.”

People will probably only see a couple of cicadas, with the Dayton area expected to have a couple hundred this year, he added.

ExplorePeak cicada season: What you need to know about the myths, dangers and when they’ll be gone

“It’s like looking for a four-leafed clover,” Kritsky said.

Periodical cicadas typically come out once the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees. With temperatures reaching the mid-80s this week, people could start seeing cicadas next week, he said.

“Scientists have never actively searched for periodical cicadas during years when no broods are expected, but adult periodical cicadas have already been reported in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi,” he said. “We very likely will see stragglers in Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana in the next two weeks. Thus, we need help to document where they are emerging.”

ExploreHate cicadas? Southwest Ohio company’s ‘body tent’ could be your answer

To help map the straggling cicadas, people can download Cicada Safari app and upload photos and information.

Kritsky created Cicada Safari in partnership with Mount St. Joseph University’s Center for IT Engagement to help track and educate people on periodical cicadas.

“We developed this app because so many people are fascinated by periodical cicadas,” he said. “This is true citizen science. The photographs and videos submitted to our map are like voucher specimens permitting us to verify the observations, making the maps more useful for future research.”

In Other News
1
Lunar eclipse: ‘Super blood flower moon’ to be visible Sunday night
2
More than 4,000 Miami University students to graduate in first large...
3
Alert: Organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods could contain hard...
4
2 organizations file federal lawsuit against Lebanon on abortion...
5
State auditor says improper Medicaid payments made to Springboro...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top