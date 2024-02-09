Church turning former Sears at Dayton Mall into first permanent location

The completion dates are “in flux” based on materials, weather and other factors, she said. “We’re likely looking at the end of 2024 or early 2025,” Caproni said.

Crossroads Dayton is one of eight physical locations of Crossroads Church, which was founded in Cincinnati’s Hyde Park neighborhood in 1996, she said.

Crossroads began meeting in a middle school and has grown to include locations across the region from Columbus to Lexington, Caproni said.

“We like to say we’re a church for people who may have given up on church but not on God that connects them to a growing community of Christ followers who are changing the world,” Caproni said. “Everyone is welcome no matter where they are in their belief about God or the church.”

Crossroads Dayton also got its start in a middle school and has been meeting at Bellbrook Middle School for several years now. During that time the Crossroads Dayton community has been partnering with local nonprofits and schools to serve those in need with initiatives like its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive and Christmas Gift Drive that provide thousands of meals and gifts in areas surrounding the site, Caproni said. Many of those partnerships will continue in the new location, she said.

“The community has experienced incredible growth that has led to outgrowing the space for Sunday services and these types of projects,” Caproni said.

Matt Castleman, who previously was the community pastor at Crossroads West Side in Cincinnati, became community pastor in Dayton in 2022.

“We’ve seen lives transformed here in Dayton all while being in a rented facility with limited capacity,” Castleman said. “Our amazing community of volunteers has set up and torn down our Sunday experience for the last seven years at Bellbrook Middle School. We’re so excited to see the impact we can make in our city and how God will move once we have a larger, permanent space to welcome everyone in.”