Chances for afternoon showers, storms throughout Labor Day weekend

Enjoy the warm and dry forecast today before shower & thunderstorm chances increase on Saturday, with even higher chances on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wv1xJzvBbf — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 2, 2022

Anyone attending holiday events in the afternoon and evening, such as the River Blast on Saturday in Miamisburg, the Dayton Reggae Festival on Sunday or the ever-popular Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks on Sunday in Cincinnati, should pack an umbrella or poncho in case of rain.

Saturday and Sunday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Labor Day won’t be quite as hot, with a high temperature in the mid-80s. It also shouldn’t rain on the parade at the final day of Kettering Holiday at Home. Showers and storms are possible, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m.; however, precipitation chances are only 30% for Monday.