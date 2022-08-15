journal-news logo
Casey’s project in Carlisle clears another hurdle

This is an illustration of what the proposed Casey's General Store will look like after its construction. The Carlisle Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit and the preliminary site plan for the $4 million project, which will have 10 gas pumps in front of the store facing Central Avenue. CONTRIBUTED/VILLAGE OF CARLISLE

This is an illustration of what the proposed Casey's General Store will look like after its construction. The Carlisle Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit and the preliminary site plan for the $4 million project, which will have 10 gas pumps in front of the store facing Central Avenue. CONTRIBUTED/VILLAGE OF CARLISLE

Gas station and convenience store four years in the planning now has building permit for Central Avenue site

A company that has wanted to locate in Carlisle has passed another milestone and could soon be building a new gas station and convenience store.

Carlisle City Council approved combining two parcels for a new Casey’s location at 767 Central Ave. The proposed combination of parcels had been approved by the city Planning Commission on April 7.

According to its building permit application, Casey’s is planning to construct a 3,220 square-foot convenience story with fuel sales. The estimated cost of the building project is listed at $600,000.

ExploreCasey’s General Store could open next year in Carlisle

City Manager Julie Duffy said Casey’s has no planned date to begin construction, but their building permit expires in April 2023.

Casey’s has more than 2,400 locations in 16 midwestern states, including several in the Dayton/Cincinnati region. The Ankeny, Iowa-based company is the fifth largest pizza chain in the nation, and 57% of their locations are in communities with populations of 5,000 or less, according to their website.

The controversial project has been ongoing for more than four years in Carlisle.

The site consists of two parcels, one of which is the former Pizza Hotline restaurant at the corner of Central and Lomar avenues. Last year, Casey’s proposed to construct a 4,320-square-foot building facing Central Avenue. However in April, the city Planning Commission approved a scaled-down site plan that calls for a 3,200 square-foot building and one less fuel dispenser. A Casey’s representative previously said the combined convenience store/gas station typically employs 15 to 18 people.

ExploreCarlisle public hearing set for Casey’s return to build new store, gas station

In the previous filing in 2018, the developer said the new Casey’s location could employ 20 to 30 people, and typically 10 to 15 are full-time positions.

In addition to the gas station, a convenience store with some grocery items as well as freshly prepared food like pizza, subs, sandwiches, salads and bakery items will be on site. Officials said this operation differs from competitors in that products are mostly made to order for the customer.

Residents opposed to the project said the new convenience store and gas station was inappropriate for the location next to a residential area and also raised concerns about the possible impact on other gas stations in the village.

ExploreDespite decision, Casey’s General Store may have soured on Carlisle

The plan stalled four years ago due to a 3-3 vote by the planning commission. At the time there was one vacant planning commission seat. The owners of the property challenged the decision, which was overturned by the Warren County Common Pleas Court last year. However, Casey’s did not act within one year of the decision, so it needed to start the process over again with the planning commission.

A message seeking comment from Casey’s officials at their Iowa headquarters was not returned late last week.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

