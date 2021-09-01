Carlisle schools closed Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19

Vail said the Warren County school superintendents are working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Warren County Health District to possibly relax the quarantine procedure as a pilot program. He said when that gets rolled out, the district will let everyone know.

During the closure, all staff that are not sick and/or quarantined will be in the building and available to answer any calls or emails. He said they are not expecting any remote lessons to be assigned during this time. The district is also treating the closure as calamity days,” he said.

Vail said he will be meeting with district principals and other staff to determine if any extracurricular activities will be canceled or postponed due to the closure. He said a decision on that and Friday night football is expected to be made by noon Thursday.

Other districts such as Lebanon, Huber Heights and New Lebanon announced they would be closed temporarily. Officials in other school districts are monitoring the situation and have not closed as of Wednesday afternoon.