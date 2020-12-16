Capital punishment declines nationwide, report shows

The annual report said Colorado became the 22nd state to abolish capital punishment while a dozen other states have gone a decade or more without an execution.

The report comes as Gov. Mike DeWine this month told the Associated Press that lethal injection is no longer an option in Ohio because the drugs are unavailable for executions. Lethal injection is the only execution method authorized under state law, which means legislators would have to agree on a new method for executions to resume in Ohio.