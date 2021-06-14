Camden woman killed Saturday in Preble County crash

A 24-year-old Camden woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday after a minivan went off the road in Preble County and hit a tree.
Erica Browne, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2005 Ford Freestar was traveling west on Northern Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Somers Twp. when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and the minivan went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver and a backseat passenger were taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.
Camden Fire and EMS, Gasper Twp. EMS and the West Elkton-Gratis Twp. Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.