Butler Tech welding program

1 / 12
Aaron Fisher, 16, from Hamilton, cuts metal with a torch for a project in the welding program at Butler Tech Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 in Fairfield Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top