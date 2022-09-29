Blood, platelet donors sought as Hurricane Ian hits Florida, southeast US

A call for blood and platelet donations has been made as Hurricane Ian hits Florida and the southeast U.S.
The AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism is asking people in unaffected areas to schedule blood and platelet donations as soon as possible. People in the Miami Valley region can call the Community Blood Center at 937-461-3220, visit www.DonorTime.com or use the Donor Time app to make an appointment.
“We are asking all eligible individuals in areas unaffected by this powerful storm to donate blood or platelets now to ensure that every patient who needs this life-saving resource will have it,” said John Hagins, chair of the Task Force. “There is no substitute for blood and no time to waste. Without these donations, lives could be at risk.”
Platelet donations are particularly in need because they have a limited shelf life of five days, according to the CBC.
“On average, blood centers have only a one or two-day supply of blood on hand,” read a press release from the CBC. “Anticipated disruptions in blood collection and transportation in Florida and the Southeast over the next several days are likely to worsen already low inventories.”
The AABB Interorganizational Task Force activated on Tuesday to help secure the country’s blood supply. Some blood collection organizations have already begun supporting blood centers in Florida.
While Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, hurricane conditions remain possible through Friday along Florida’s northeast coast as well as Georgia and South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Widespread, life-threatening flooding is expected across central Florida Thursday and considerable flooding is forecasted for northern Florida and parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
About the Author