Biden says ‘Keep the faith' as Trump claims he’s ‘up big’

Biden said he believed he was on track to win the election. He said it would take a while to count all the votes.

He vowed to make sure every ballot was counted.

“We’re feeling good about where we are,” he said.

“We are still in the game in Georgia,” Biden said. He added that they feel good about Wisconsin and Michigan, and he vowed to win Pennsylvania.

Biden said neither he nor Trump will determine a winner. The votes must be counted.

“Keep the faith guys. We’re going to win this,” Biden said to supporters.