Biden in Cincinnati to challenge Trump for Ohio vote

As she spoke Trump supporters chanted: “Four more years.”

Brian Hester, Butler County Democratic committee chairman, said before the Biden event in Cincinnati: “The president doesn’t get it, but Joe Biden does. That’s why he’s made Ohio a battleground state.”

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and many experts thought the state was out of play in this election.

Polls, however, showed the two candidates in a tight race in the Buckeye State, drawing more advertising and campaigning to Ohio.

Biden also stopped Monday in Toledo, while Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Columbus.