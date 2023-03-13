Biden budget proposal goes heavy on weapons procurement, Pentagon leaders say

The administration’s budget proposal calls for $61.1 billion for air power, with a focus on fighters, including the F-22, F-35, F-15EX; the B-21 bomber, the KC-46A; and unmanned aircraft systems, the department said.

It calls as well for $37.7 billion for modernizing nuclear weapons and systems. The price tag for continued development and procurement of the B-21 is put at $5.3 billion.

As well, nearly $40 billion would be spent on Air Force readiness while $3.3 billion would be spend on Space Force readiness.

Hicks said this budget would focus on acquiring weapons and capabilities the military needs to keep up with the “pacing challenge” of China and the aggression of Russia against Ukraine. The department is also taking advantage of lessons learned from the war in Ukraine in weapons budgeting, she said.

“Ukraine has really informed and highlighted the need to up our game here,” Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Michael McCord said.

In munitions alone, the administration is calling for an investment of $30.6 billion in fiscal year 2024, a nearly 12% increase above FY ‘23. Compared to DOD budget requests from five years ago, the budget plan calls for 50% more money on munitions.

The plan calls for an emphasis on long-range fires, including hypersonic missiles, Hicks said.

Air Force and Space Force’s funding would increase from a combined $249.7 billion to $259.4 billion, Defense News reported over the weekend. The Space Force is part of the Department of the Air Force.

Kristyn Jones, acting undersecretary of the Air Force, and Maj. Gen. Mike Greiner, deputy assistant secretary for budget, are scheduled to discuss the FY 2024 budget at 1:40 pm., adding further details.

The lowest unemployment rate in some 50 years makes military recruiting a challenge, McCord acknowledged. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 311,000 for the month, the Labor Department reported Friday, a distinct sign that businesses are still hiring.

To try to keep people and boost recruiting, the Biden administration plan calls for the largest military pay raise in more than 20 years, and the largest civilian pay raise in over 40 years, both set at 5.2%.

In addition, the budget calls for $193 million to ease military moves, and more than $212 million in additional funding for commissaries.

Also in the budget: $90.4 million would be set aside to expand full-day pre-kindergarten at military Education Activity schools for eligible dependents.

The president’s budget blueprint is the first step in the lengthy federal budget process. Congress typically shapes defense spending as it sees fit.