Bengals playoff win spurs some companies to offer deals

The Cincinnati Bengals won its first football playoffs game since 1991, and the region is in a really good mood.
Some businesses have announced sales or even free items to celebrate the victory and keep the joy going.
One of the larger deals was announced on social media by kitchen and bath contractor Prestige Stone Creations in Moraine. Folks who mention its Facebook ad and are new customers may get free countertops “if we take it all the way,” the ad says.
“The Cincinnati Bengals must win the Super Bowl in order for a full refund of the stone portion of your order,” the company posted on Facebook in a second post.
Another Ohio company celebrating the Bengals win with a discount is Eco Air, which posted it is offering 65 percent off air duct cleaning for customers who mention #Burrow.
In Butler County, a newer business called Healthy Hideout on Main Street in Hamilton has a “Bengals Tiger Tea” as its special for this week. Those who wear a Bengals clothing item may receive a discount on a combo.
About the Author