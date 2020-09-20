Balance of Ohio Supreme Court at stake in 2020 election

The Ohio Supreme Court is in line to consider any challenges next year to new legislative and congressional district maps.

Despite the stakes, many Ohio voters often skip making picks for the high court.

Why?

In Ohio, candidates for the high court don’t carry partisan labels in general elections and it’s difficult for voters to find information about judicial candidates, said Lawrence Baum, Ohio State University retired political scientist whose focus has been on U.S. courts. It’s uncommon for state supreme court decisions to get much publicity, so it’s hard for the average voter to find out much about justices’ positions, he said.

Justices serve six-year terms.

The Ohio State Bar Association ranks French as highly recommended and the other three as recommended. The rankings were made based on evaluations of the candidates, written questionnaires, resumes and a review of each candidates’ decisions, financial disclosures and other public records.

Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio said voters can examine the OSBA ratings, rankings from minority bar associations, information posted by Judicial Voters Count, public statements made by candidates and decisions issued by candidates.

“This is the challenge. It’s a lot of homework,” she said.

