Local car dealer: National auto inventory supply issues won’t end quickly

Zach Doran, president of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association, agreed that this it’s a national issue.

“Statewide, I would say across all franchises, you’re seeing dealers at about 40% of their new car inventory that they’re accustomed to having,” Doran said.

He bases that on conversations with banks about floor planning numbers for dealers.

“It varies among franchises,” he added. “Some franchises are not as impacted as others. But everybody is impacted.”

The supply bottlenecks for computer microchips and seat foam are two of the principal reasons for the inventory pinch points. The pandemic temporarily shut down auto production in the late winter and early spring of 2020, shifting production priorities among microchip producers, which is still felt today.

And a bad winter storm in Texas in February has affected production of automotive seat foam. The storm and resulting power outages in Texas temporarily halted chemical plant operations, affecting that area of production.

Both of those shortages affect production of SUVs and full-size trucks, which remain in high demand.

One result: Used cars already in lots are rising in value, Doran said.

“Consumers are kind of seeing the value of the used car sitting in their driveway skyrocket right now,” he said.

New cars prices are rising, as well. The number of median weeks of income needed to purchase a new vehicle increased to 33.8 weeks from an upwardly revised 32.4 weeks in March, Cox Automotive said last month.

The ongoing chip and foam shortages have caused several automakers in North America and more around the world to modify schedules at production plants, according to national reports.

The problem is not new, but COVID and winter weather have sharpened it. A Cox Automotive survey of dealers last year found that limited inventory was the No. 1 issue holding their businesses back, with 60% of responding dealers citing that as a problem. (Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., which also owns this newspaper.)