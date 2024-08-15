AtriCure poised to grow Warren County workforce by 400 jobs

AtriCure Inc. is ready to double the size of its Warren County headquarters.

AtriCure expects to create 400 full-time jobs in Mason, generating more than $54.9 million in new annual payroll, the state of Ohio said Thursday.

AtriCure produces surgical treatments and therapies for medical procedures, the treatment of atrial fibrillation — a condition that affects nearly 40 million people — left atrial appendage management, and post-operative pain management.

The proposed project includes expanding the company’s existing space for additional engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing capabilities due to increased demand for expanded product offerings, the Ohio Department of Development said.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Thursday approved a 2.181%, 12-year job creation tax credit for this project. That means for that 12 years, AtriCure can claim a 2.181% credit on new Ohio jobs tied to that project location.

In all, the authority collectively approved credits for business expansions expected to result in more than $138 million in new payroll while spurring more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.

Before opening its Mason headquarters in 2015, AtriCure had been based in as many as eight buildings in Butler County’s West Chester Twp.

Founded as a small technology startup, the bioscience manufacturer has grown to a $100 million revenue business by early 2015.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

