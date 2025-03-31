At least 3 tornadoes touch down in Butler, Warren counties

At least three tornadoes touched down Sunday night in Butler and Warren counties during severe storms.

All three are rated EF0, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which is the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with top wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

One of the tornadoes touched down north of the village of New Miami in Butler County.

The second touched down near the village of Corwin south of Waynesville in Warren County.

The third tornado touched down near West Chester Twp. in Butler County and continued east across Warren County to just west of Morrow, according to the NWS.

The storm survey team is still assessing the path length of the tornadoes, which will be provided later, the NWS said.

