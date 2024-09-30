Area senator wants state, local governments to accept crypto as tax payments

“Cryptocurrency is not just the future, but it’s the present of our 21st century economy,” Antani said. “If we want to encourage innovation and free enterprise in Ohio, we should do everything we can to normalize these use of cryptocurrencies.”

If the measure passes, Ohio law would state that all government entities “shall accept” cryptocurrency “for the payment of any tax, fee, cost, charge, assessment, fine, or other payment of expense owed,” with the stipulation that the state can charge the payer with service fees associated with the transaction.

Also woven into the bill is an express permission for state universities and state pensions to invest in crypto markets.

Under the bill, crypto is defined as a “digital representation of value” with which “there is a reasonable expectation that it will maintain a stable value relative to a fixed amount of monetary value.”

The state would be required to determine and publish a list of acceptable cryptocurrencies on or before June 30 of each year.

Crypto as a form of tax payment has been in the cards for Ohio for years. In 2018, Ohio’s then-Treasurer Josh Mandel tried to make it happen, but the final authority fell on the State Board of Deposits, which never finalized the change.

“Since they have failed to act, the legislature will,” Antani said.

With a 2022 bill, only Colorado allows residents to pay taxes with crypto today.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.