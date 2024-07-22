Area parade to honor combat-injured warriors, fallen hero families, feature flag-jump

The parade is scheduled to enters Miamisburg from the south on First Street. It travels through town turning left on Ferry Street then left on Water Street. At the conclusion, the parade will exit the city following the same route.

A large American flag skydive performance by Team Fastrax near Riverfront Park will be central to the parade. At approximately 4 p.m., the parade will arrive at Riverfront Park. Honorees will be escorted and transported by up to 100 Jeep Wranglers and a patriotic-themed semi-truck.

Team Fastrax Professional Skydivers will perform a patriotic flag-jump landing adjacent to the park and river. The presentation will include 10 or more team members and feature various flags including the American, Purple Heart and Honor and Remember flags.

The parade is part of Team Fastrax Warrior Weekend to Remember, which is slated to take place Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 and will be presented by Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation. More information is available at www.warriorWTR.com.