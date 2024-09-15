Are you parenting a teenager in the Dayton region? We want to talk to you

Parents in today’s world are faced with modern obstacles when it comes to raising their teenagers, including the role social media and technology plays in their families’ lives.

With those modern problems―and as we’re still recovering from problems the COVID-19 pandemic caused―children and adolescents are experiencing an increase in mental health issues, and parents are taking notice. Four in 10 U.S. parents with children younger than 18 say they are extremely or very worried that their children might struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, according to a Pew Research Center study.