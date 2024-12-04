Are you concerned about being able to retire? We want to hear from you

We are investigating what some have called the retirement crisis.
A survey conducted by Resume Builder reveals that 13% of retired Americans planned to re-enter the workforce.
Another survey by Bankrate shows that 41% of adults feel financially unprepared for full retirement and are returning to work.
In a different Bankrate survey, 41% of adults expressed not having enough money to fully retire. An AARP study showed that approximately a quarter of Americans aged 50 and over anticipate never retiring.
This news outlet is looking to speak to southwest Ohio residents who are having challenges retiring. If this describes you, please fill out and submit the survey below.
