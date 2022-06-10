Architect: Distribution centers aren’t uniquely vulnerable to tornadoes

“The risk of loss of life is much less in a storage building than in a higher occupancy space,” he said. “That really doesn’t make it (more) vulnerable” to tornadoes.

“The structure itself is not inherently vulnerable,” he added.

Such warehouses are not required to be invulnerable, but there are usually a large number of openings in them already for truck docks and ventilation louvers.

The National Weather Service confirmed three official tornado touchdowns in the Dayton area Wednesday — an EF1 that touched down southeast of Pitsburg in southeast Darke County, an EF2 that caused the damage around Tipp City in Miami County, and an EF1 north of Springfield in Clark County.

No one was hurt at the Tipp City Meijer distribution facility, and most of the complex was open for business Thursday, a spokesman for the grocery company told this news outlet Thursday.

That’s despite a tornado causing the collapse of the the roof and large back wall on the northwest corner of one building along Kessler-Cowlesville Road, just west of Interstate 75.

Meijer did not anticipate any noticeable disruption to stores, Meijer spokesman Frank J. Guglielmi said.

Truck docks, always found in distribution centers, are essentially openings in a wall. Such a structural feature might make a wall or that part of a building less capable of resisting a large wind load, Wyckoff said.

He said the Meijer building may be a “tilt-up” structure. With such a building, a floor slab is built and placed first, with wall panels placed atop the slab. Concrete is poured into wall forms, then those forms are tilted to a vertical orientation, being braced until a roof structure is in place.

Then there are loads on the roof itself. Parapets — an upward extension of a wall at the roof’s edge — can cause a “negative vacuum” to apply to a roof, Wyckoff said, which means wind with enough power may lift part of a roof. Municipal codes should call for resistance to that, he said.