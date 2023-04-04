Anti-abortion activists accuse Ohio board of ‘abuse of discretion’

In a brief filed in support of the Cincinnati Right to Life relators, additional groups opposing abortion reiterated similar claims that the proposed amendment involves multiple topics. They say the proposed amendment “embodies impermissible ‘logrolling’ by joining together for a single vote non-controversial subjects that voters may feel compelled to support with the controversial issue of abortion in effort by the Amendment’s proponents to generate a coalition of support and obfuscate the matters at issue.” The anti-abortion groups went on to say the proposed amendment “is so broad as to potentially create a constitutional right to a varied array of questionable practices.”

The Ohio Ballot Board itself also responded to the relators initial lawsuit in a response filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and assistant attorneys general. The relators “fail to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and the relators “do not have a clear legal right to the relief sought,” said the Ohio Ballot Board’s response. The Ohio Ballot Board also asked the court to dismiss the relators’ claims.

Yost is similarly involved in another lawsuit before the Ohio Supreme Court relating to abortion as he has been seeking to appeal a preliminary injunction approved by a Hamilton County judge that put a pause on Ohio’s Heartbeat Law. The Ohio Supreme Court on March 14 announced it will hear the state’s appeal of an appellate court’s decision on a preliminary injunction on Ohio’s abortion law. That case is still ongoing.

In the Ohio Ballot Board lawsuit, additional filings are expected this week.