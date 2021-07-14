‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Waynesville on Saturday

Saturday’s setlist includes Miller’s debut single and “American Idol” audition song “I’m Over You So Get Over Me,” as well as additional original tunes. With his new “roadhouse ready” band in tow, he’s also planning to put his own spin on beloved songs in the country genre.

“I’m actually starting to venture out to put more of a rock sound in my shows,” he said. “I want to give my audience a little variety. A lot of people like a lot of different things and it’s best to appeal to as many people as you possibly can.”

Miller’s passion for country music was nurtured on his grandfather’s cattle farm, and he’s been entertaining professionally since he was 7 years old. In addition to singing at church, he got his start with shows in and around Lancaster and steadily moved on to larger markets and stages, including Lucas Oil Stadium, WoodSongs and Renfro Valley. Country Music People Magazine notably declared his throwback, traditionalist sensibilities as “the kind of honky-tonk that’s been missing from Nashville for way too long.”

Later this summer, he will open for Hank Williams Jr. and Josh Turner. In addition to touring, he’s currently writing songs for an upcoming album, which he describes as having an “upbeat, happy, laidback” vibe, and hosts his “Tunes on Tuesday Live” show for his Facebook page.

As he anticipates his Waynesville appearance, he’s basking in the glow of his potential, fully prepared to take country music by storm with the same endearing humility he showcased on “American Idol.”

“I was always going to be who I am,” he said. “That might have been my downfall on the show, but I feel like it’s a positive for the rest of my life. I wake up as Alex Miller and go to bed just the same.”

HOW TO GO

What: Alex Miller

Where: Keepin’ It Country Farm, 5329 Township Line Road, Waynesville

When: 7 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.

Cost: $25

Tickets: lovetattoofoundation.org

More info: keepinitcountryfarm.com