Amber alert issued for Springfield 7-year-old, missing since Friday afternoon

According to the alert, Kaiden was taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road in Springfield at 5:22 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Kaiden is black, has low cut black hair and brown eyes, weighs 75 pounds and is 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.