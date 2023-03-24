Amber Alert issued for boys abducted from Zanesville gas station

Kale Clark, 1, and Iszak Shamblin, 3 were abducted by an unknown person at 5:17 p.m. Thursday when the unlocked vehicle they were in was taken from the station on Main Street in Zanesville.

According to a release, the stolen vehicle is a tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number HVZ6139. The Suburban has tinted windows with a luggage rack and a coloring book page in the back window.