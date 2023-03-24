X

Amber Alert issued for boys abducted from Zanesville gas station

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys abducted from a Zanesville gas station.

Kale Clark, 1, and Iszak Shamblin, 3 were abducted by an unknown person at 5:17 p.m. Thursday when the unlocked vehicle they were in was taken from the station on Main Street in Zanesville.

According to a release, the stolen vehicle is a tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number HVZ6139. The Suburban has tinted windows with a luggage rack and a coloring book page in the back window.

Kale is about two feet tall, weighs 23 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia coat and a white onesie.

Iszak is about three feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hunter green t-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the missing children should call 911 or contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700.

