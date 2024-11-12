Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old abducted from NE Ohio

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 7-year-old abducted from the village of Empire in northeastern Ohio.
The child is Oaklynn Alexander, and the suspect is Charles Alexander, 43.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3 p.m. on Monday Charles Alexander took the girl after an altercation at a family member’s house. He does not have custody of Oaklynn, and law enforcement was concerned for the girl’s safety.
The suspect vehicle was originally a gray Ford F-150, but law enforcement said that it was later found unoccupied. Now Charles Alexander and Oaklynn were believed to be in a 26-foot U-Haul/Ford F-650 truck.
