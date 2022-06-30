Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl taken in Mansfield

A 2-week-old girl is missing from Mansfield after she was taken Wednesday evening by her mother, a known drug addict, police say.
An Amber Alert was issued for the baby, whose name was not released. Police say they believe the infant may be in danger.
The child’s mother was identified as 38-year-old Mandy A. Jaynes, who stands 5 feet, 1 inch, weighs 125 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.
The incident took place just before 6 p.m. in the city of Mansfield in Richland County.
Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 or the Mansfield Police Department at 877-262-3764.
