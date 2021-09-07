Almost 40% of COVID patients at Dayton Children’s are in the ICU, hospital official says

Last year, children diagnosed with COVID-19 had underlying conditions.

“In 2021, that is absolutely not the case,” he said. “The Delta variant is not only more contagious, it’s Impacting kids at a fundamentally higher level than what we’ve seen to date.”

At Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the number of kids hospitalized with COVID-19 has quadrupled since mid-June, said Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s.

On top of an increase of COVID cases, physicians are also seeing more cases of RSV in children earlier than expected.

“We don’t know where the peak is,” said Lashutka, “whether it’s with COVID or whether it’s with the respiratory conditions. We don’t know what this year’s flu season will bring.”

Dayton Children’s has “essentially all hands on deck,” Mezoff said.

The hospital has staff who are out because their children are at home or are sick. Some workers are also getting burned out, he added.

“Frankly they’re getting tired and partly they’re tried because we’re not using all the tools that are available to us to limit the number of kids who have to get sick with all of these things,” Mezoff said. “Our emergency rooms are seeing numbers that they have never, ever seen at this time of year.”

To keep kids healthy and in school, the healthcare officials encouraged people who are eligible to get vaccinated, wear a face mask when needed and practice good hygiene.

“There is overwhelming evidence that prove masks are effective and they help protect against respiratory viruses including COVID,” Mezoff said. “We as adults have to allow kids to protect themselves. That’s what masks do.”