Aldi, Planet Fitness, Seven Brew Coffee coming to Springboro

Aldi plans to occupy a 21,000-square-foot location on the west side of the former fitness center at 827 Central Ave. The company has proposed a 480-square-foot addition to the rear of the shopping center to accommodate receiving operations, according to city documents.

Planet Fitness has also proposed a 22,000-square-foot location at the shopping center, occupying the east side of the former GAC Fitness. Six other Planet Fitness locations are in the Dayton area.

The Springboro planning commission will meet July 10 to decide on specific site plan approval for both businesses regarding external renovations to the shopping center.

In addition, Seven Brew Coffee had its site plan approved for a location at 827 Central Ave., also in the Midway Plaza Shopping Center. The New York-based coffee chain recently gained approval for opening locations in Beavercreek and Springfield. Its site plans were approved by the planning commission June 12, and will go to city council for review.

The former GAC Fitness location was also briefly occupied by Fitness 1440, which signed a lease for the 42,531-square-foot location in December 2022.