Air Force Thunderbirds set to arrive in Dayton Thursday

The Thunderbirds are coming.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team is scheduled to arrive at Dayton International Airport at about 3 p.m. Thursday. The team will perform at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this Saturday and Sunday.
The Thunderbirds fly six F-16 jets. Accompanying them will be about 65 team members.
And on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force can meet members of the Thunderbirds demonstration squadron as they sign autographs. Museum doors at 1100 Spaatz St. will open to the public at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The museum asks visitors to bring only one item per person to be autographed.
Thunderbird team members attending the autograph session include #3 Maj. Zane Taylor, right wing pilot; #6 Maj. Kyle Oliver, opposing solo pilot and 2006 Beavercreek High School graduate; #10 Capt. Katie Moorkamp, executive officer; and three enlisted team members.
More information about the air show is available at www.daytonairshow.com.
Visitors also can stop by the museum’s booth at the air show on Saturday to learn more about the museum.