Air Force secretary: Vaccine refusers could be prosecuted

As of Oct. 18, 96.2% of the active-duty population has had at least one shot, the Air Force said. Those who have received at least one shot amounts to 92.8%.

“Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of total force Airmen and Guardians who are fully vaccinated or on track to meet the department’s vaccination timelines,” Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said in the statement. “To those yet to get vaccinated, the order is clear: You have a responsibility to take action now, protect our nation and those we love, or be held accountable for failing to do so.”

Active-duty members should have gotten their second dose of a two-dose vaccine — the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — by Tuesday, Col. Patrick Miller, installation commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, said in a Facebook town hall Wednesday afternoon.

It takes two weeks after that second dose before the vaccine offers full protection.

“Really, what we’re tracking is yesterday,” Miller said Wednesday.

Similarly, Guard and Reserve members will need a second shot by Nov. 18.

Civilian employees should be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, meaning they need to receive their second shot by Nov. 8.

There are medical and religious exemptions available to those who seek them, Miller said. “Know that our team is doing their due diligence to assess those,” he said.

Miller asked those who have not received an exemption to not let concerns about the impending deadline “chew you up.”

“Don’t get angry, don’t get frustrated,” Miller said. “Once we get that information, we will arm you with that.”

He added: “Know that we will adjust fire as we move along.”