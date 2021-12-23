Air Force denies some 2,100 vaccine exemption requests

At that point, a service member may appeal the denial to the Air Force surgeon general.

”Each member’s request is carefully considered to balance the government’s compelling interest in mission accomplishment with the service member’s sincerely held belief,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones.

To date, more than 95% of total force Airmen and Guardians have been vaccinated, the service said.

The deadline for active duty Airmen and Guardians to be vaccinated was Nov. 2, while Air Force Reserve Airmen had until Dec. 2 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline for Air National Guard members was extended to Dec. 31.

“Service members who continue to refuse to obey a lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after their exemption request/final appeal has been denied or retirement/separation has not been approved will be subject to initiation of administrative discharge proceedings,” the Air Force said.