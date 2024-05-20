After spate pedestrians killed by trains: 5 things to know about train safety

34 minutes ago
Collisions between trains and vehicles or pedestrians remain a persistent problem in the U.S., and experts say most of the the thousands of deaths and injuries that happen each year are preventable.

Here are 5 things to know about how to stay safe around trains.

1. It is illegal to walk or ride on or near a railroad track except at a designated railroad crossing.

2. Stay at least 15 feet away from the railroad tracks.

3. Always obey warning signs, lights and crossing arms and do not attempt to beat the train.

4. Know that it can take a mile or more after braking for a train to stop.

5. Always expect a train on any track, coming from any direction and at any hour.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

