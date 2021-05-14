After CDC changes, DeWine will loosen Ohio’s mask rules

“The June 2nd date I announced for the removal of health orders provided time for those who had not yet gotten their vaccine to get it,” the governor said. “While our order will be amended to reflect the new CDC guidance, it will remain in place until June 2nd.”

As of Friday, nearly 4,935,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The governor has repeatedly said the vaccine is best path for Ohioans to return to their pre-pandemic lives. He has also said the decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths is the result of vaccinations.

“Regardless of the new CDC guidance, this fact remains clear: The most powerful thing anyone can do to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” DeWine said.

As of Thursday, ages 12 and older are able to be vaccinated against COVID in Ohio. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for ages 12 and older. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and older.