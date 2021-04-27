More homebuilders added to giant new Warren County community

“We are excited for the opportunity to join the team in Union Village,” said Vita Modern Homes Manager Jason Lincoln. “It is an excellent opportunity for us to step outside of our comfort zone and integrate our modern and contemporary persona into the unique Union Village style.”

In October 2021, the community will host Dayton Homearama with Home Builders Association of Dayton. It’s the first time since 2012 that Homearama has taken place at a single site.

“This is the start of something special,” said Union Village Project Manager Matt Obringer. “We’re building a place that has character and charm, inviting front porches and a small-town, urban lifestyle. The concept is unique for new construction in this region.”

Just steps away from spacious front porches, the 17,000-square-foot Center Building was completed in 2020. The three-story building will house a LCNB National Bank branch and an independent restaurant.

Premier Health will open a health center at Union Village in Summer 2021, offering primary care, orthopedic, cardiology and urgent care services.

The Union Village Master Plan includes retail, restaurants and offices accessible via walkways and a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks and pathways connecting to Armco Park and the Warren County Sports Park.

Union Village Development Company was founded in late 2015. New Urban Development Partners, LLC, renown for award-winning new urban projects, is managing the development of Union Village.