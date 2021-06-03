AAA warns ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for driving have begun amid easing COVID-19 rules

AAA warned that we are now entering the “100 Deadliest Days,” a period between Memorial day and Labor Day that it said could be dangerous as teens take to the roads this summer as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
In particular, it said in a release that the combination of schools closing for the summer, seasonal jobs and activities and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions could be deadly.
AAA Driving Services Supervisor Pat Brown said, “There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel.”
In Ohio, 230 teen drivers were involved in fatal crashes during the “100 Deadliest Days” from 2010 to 2019, the release said.
More than 7,000 people nationwide died in crashes involving teen drivers from 2010 to 2019 during that period, AAA said.
To help keep teen drivers safe, AAA recommended that parents model safe driving behaviors, conduct supervised driving time and consider enrolling teens in driver education courses.
Earlier this year, AAA warned that this summer would see more travelers than last year.
In April, AAA Miami Valley Director of Travel Sales Micki Dudas said the organization had heard the term “revenge spending” being used, where people who have been forced to cancel vacations and other events due to COVID-19 may splurge on trips and attractions.