93,000 pounds of raw meat shipped to restaurants recalled

A recall has been issued for 93,277 pounds of raw meat products sent to restaurants because it may be contaminated with non-food-grade mineral seal oil, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The various items, which span several different kinds and weights of meat, were produced from Nov. 26, 2023 to Feb. 16, 2024 by MF Meats, of Falconer, New York. The products bear establishment number “EST. 569″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to restaurants in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered after the company received complaints from four restaurants that the meat had a chemical taste. On investigation, the company said its mineral oil supplier sent them a drum of non-food-grade mineral seal oil labeled as food grade mineral oil, and the non-food-grade oil was applied to food contact surfaces.
The FSIS said that there haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions from eating the meat.
Restaurants with the meat in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to serve them, but to throw them away or return them.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact MF Meats President Doug Neckers by calling 716-483-4050 or by emailing info@mfmeats.com.
