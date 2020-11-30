X

9 people die on Ohio roadways over Thanksgiving holiday

By Jen Balduf
There were double the fatalities during same time period in 2019

COLUMBUS — Nine people were killed on Ohio roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday, half as many from the same time last year.

There were nine crashes in the five-day reporting period, from midnight Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In 2019, 18 people were killed in 15 deadly crashes.

Of the nine people killed over this Thanksgiving holiday, two were pedestrians, four were not wearing a seat belt and two involved impaired driving, the patrol stated.

Troopers arrested 298 people for impaired driving and 193 for drugs during the same time period. Troopers also issued 944 safety belt and 146 distracted driving citations, according to the highway patrol.

Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,135 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Thanksgiving2020_PIO.pdf [lnks.gd].

