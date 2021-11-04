854 Ohio children ages 5-11 started COVID vaccine Wednesday, DeWine says

With vaccine eligibility expanding, children ages 5 to 11 are also able to sign up for the state’s Vax-2-School program. Ohio is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 and five $100,000 scholarships to Ohio colleges or universities or technical education to residents ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. To register, visit https://ohiovax2school.com/.

As of Thursday, nearly 6.5 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ODH. More than 55.5% of residents have received at least one dose, including 67.06% of adults, 64.96% of those 12 and older and 59.08% of those 5 and older.

More than 6.06 million, or 51.9%, residents have finished the vaccine. Nearly 62.75% of adults, 60.66% of those 12 and older and 55.16% of those 5 and older.

DeWine noted that in recent days the state is averaging about 5,000 people a day starting the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, that number was slightly higher at 7,226, according to ODH.