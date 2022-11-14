6 area school threats this year; What’s behind increase and what’s being done?

2. In November 2022, the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office said criminal charges of making false alarms are being sought against a Kettering Fairmont High School student. Officials said the student admitted to making a shooting threat on campus.

3. In August, a woman was sentenced to up to five years of community control after pleading guilty to felony charges of attempting to induce panic for leaving a note at Wayne High School in Huber Heights threatening there would be a school shooting.

4. In October 2022, a note threatening a shooting at the Warren County Career Center near Lebanon was found in the school’s restroom, prompting a lockdown and the response of more than 25 safety personnel. A 17-year-old was arrested two days later and spent more than a week in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center before being released on home GPS monitoring. The case remains pending.

5. In March 2022, a 9-year-old boy was expelled for a year — “the stiffest penalty possible” — after officials said he admitted to bringing a loaded gun to a Kettering elementary school.

6. Two Centerville High School students admitting to felony gun charges on campus were given suspended juvenile sentences and placed on probation in February 2022. The incident happened on Dec. 3, 2021.

