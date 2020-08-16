5 things to know today about coronavirus: Face shields, Montgomery County prison population grows

Over 107,000 cases and 3,800 deaths have been reported in Ohio

There have been 107,674 cases and 3,824 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 15, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,117 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported today.

102,016 cases and 3,546 deaths are confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,210 people have been hospitalized and 2,767 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. 82 new hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported in the last 24 hours.

Local Walmarts extend open hours to 10 p.m.

On its corporate website, Walmart said that by Aug. 17, more than 4,000 of its stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A Walmart spokesperson told CNN Business that the additional hours would let customer spread out over a longer period of time.

According to Walmart’s store finder site, stores which are closing at 10 p.m. in our area include locations in Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Eaton, Greenville, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Oxford, Piqua, Sidney, Springfield, Troy, Urbana, and Xenia.

A Cincinnati Reds player tested positive, two games are postponed

Major League Baseball postponed the Cincinnati Reds games against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Saturday and Sunday after a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19.

Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic, first reported the news of the positive test. Major League Baseball made an official announcement Saturday afternoon. According to Major League Baseball, the postponements will allow for more testing and contact tracing.