X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: US passes 500,000 deaths

Jennie Router loads a syringe with the COVID vaccine Tuesday at the Clark County vaccine distribution center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Jennie Router loads a syringe with the COVID vaccine Tuesday at the Clark County vaccine distribution center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

UD Arena receives approval to allow some fans to watch games

The University of Dayton has received approval to allow about 1,340 fans to watch games at UD Arena, or 10% of the arena’s total capacity.

ExploreDayton receives variance request for 10% capacity at UD Arena

Flags to fly half-staff in honor of 500,000 COVID victims in America

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on public buildings to honor the 500,000 Americans, over 16,000 from Ohio, who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExploreDeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 500,000 Americans killed by COVID

Ohio reports new coronavirus cases rise again

Ohio reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the most reported in a single day in the last 10 weeks.

ExploreCoronavirus: Cases increase by 2,775 in Ohio, hospitalizations continue to drop

Vaccine makers tell Congress to expect big jump in vaccine doses

On Tuesday, manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines told Congress to expect a jump in the delivery of doses over the next month, insisting they will be able to provide enough vaccine for most Americans to be inoculated by summer.

ExploreDrug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon

Police call to donut shop highlights mask struggles for businesses

A Butler County business found itself at the center of a situation many Ohio businesses have faced since the state’s mask mandate went into effect months ago.

ExplorePolice response to area donut shop for political event highlights mask struggles for businesses

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.