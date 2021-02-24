5 things to know about the coronavirus today: US passes 500,000 deaths

It is Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
UD Arena receives approval to allow some fans to watch games
The University of Dayton has received approval to allow about 1,340 fans to watch games at UD Arena, or 10% of the arena’s total capacity.
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of 500,000 COVID victims in America
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on public buildings to honor the 500,000 Americans, over 16,000 from Ohio, who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio reports new coronavirus cases rise again
Ohio reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the most reported in a single day in the last 10 weeks.
Vaccine makers tell Congress to expect big jump in vaccine doses
On Tuesday, manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines told Congress to expect a jump in the delivery of doses over the next month, insisting they will be able to provide enough vaccine for most Americans to be inoculated by summer.
Police call to donut shop highlights mask struggles for businesses
A Butler County business found itself at the center of a situation many Ohio businesses have faced since the state’s mask mandate went into effect months ago.