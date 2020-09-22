5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Testing sites and testing questions

It is Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, and these are 5 things to know about the coronavirus today.
Pop-up testing in Dayton and Springfield today
There will be free pop-up coronavirus testing events in Dayton and Springfield today. In Dayton, there will be walk-up testing at the Bethesda Temple at 3701 Salem Ave. from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointment needed. In Springfield, there will be drive-thru testing at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 N. Limestone St. This event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., but patients are asked to register before 3:30 p.m. by calling 937-324-1111, option 5.
Wittenburg, UD students return to classrooms
After temporarily moving to remote learning due to spikes in coronavirus cases on campus, both Wittenburg University and the University of Dayton returned, or will return, to in-person classes. Wittenburg resumed in-person classes on Monday, while UD announced its students will return to classrooms on Thursday.
Ohio’s adult daycare services and senior centers can reopen
On Monday, an Ohio Department of Health reopening adult daycare services and senior centers went into effect. This order included specific requirements and recommendations, such as limiting capacity, using cohorting of participants, and setting up coronavirus screening areas.
We answer your testing questions
Testing is a key part of fighting the coronavirus pandemic by identifying people with the virus, and as we reach the six-month point in the pandemic, we investigated your questions about testing and capacity, such as, “When should you get tested?”, “Should I get an antibody test?”, and “How long does it take to get results?”
Counties, communities begin to decide on Beggar’s Night
Clark County, Urbana and other Champaign County communities have all announced that they will still hold Beggar’s Night. Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said that making the choice was a difficult decision, but that they believed that children deserved the holiday. The decision was less difficult for Urbana and other Champaign County communities. Urbana Mayor Bill Bean said that he hopes people follow state health guidelines, but that he did not feel it was a difficult decision.