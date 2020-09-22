5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Testing sites and testing questions

Pop-up testing in Dayton and Springfield today

There will be free pop-up coronavirus testing events in Dayton and Springfield today. In Dayton, there will be walk-up testing at the Bethesda Temple at 3701 Salem Ave. from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointment needed. In Springfield, there will be drive-thru testing at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 N. Limestone St. This event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., but patients are asked to register before 3:30 p.m. by calling 937-324-1111, option 5.

Wittenburg, UD students return to classrooms

After temporarily moving to remote learning due to spikes in coronavirus cases on campus, both Wittenburg University and the University of Dayton returned, or will return, to in-person classes. Wittenburg resumed in-person classes on Monday, while UD announced its students will return to classrooms on Thursday.