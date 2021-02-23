X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Police deaths and the next vaccination phase

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Thurgood Marshall High School in Dayton on Sunday/ CONTRIBUTED
By Daniel Susco

It is Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.

Study shows coronavirus leading cause of death for police in 2020

In a report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19-related fatalities were the highest cause of officer line-of-duty deaths.

Ohioans age 60 and older to be included in next phase of vaccinations

Ohioans 60 and older will be included in the next phase of vaccine distribution, but with vaccinations currently being held for ages 65 and older, it is unclear when the new phase will start.

Local broadcast legend Pat Barry dies of COVID complications

Longtime Cincinnati-area broadcaster and Springfield native Pat Berry died on Saturday afternoon of complications from COVID-19.

Some fans could be welcomed back to pro and minor league baseball in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state is considering whether to allow fans to attend professional and minor league baseball games at 30% capacity.

COVID-19 death totals jump in Butler County after reporting errors fixed

At the end of last week Ohio added more than 4,000 previously unreported coronavirus deaths to its total after correcting a reporting error, with more than a hundred of that number coming from Butler County.

