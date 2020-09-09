5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New cases top 10 list and unemployment ‘overpayments’

Nearly 500K Ohioans must repay ‘overpaid’ unemployment benefits

Ohio government has told nearly 6% of the nearly 800,000 Ohioans — nearly 50,000 people — who have been paid regular unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that they have been overpaid. Now, they have to pay back the state for the overpayment unless it was due to a mistake by the state.

