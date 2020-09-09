5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New cases top 10 list and unemployment ‘overpayments’

It is Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Butler, Montgomery counties make top 10 list for new coronavirus cases
Butler and Montgomery counties were in the top 10 Ohio counties for new coronavirus cases by population for the second week in a row. While Montgomery County was second in the state last week, Butler County ranked second Tuesday.
Nearly 500K Ohioans must repay ‘overpaid’ unemployment benefits
Ohio government has told nearly 6% of the nearly 800,000 Ohioans — nearly 50,000 people — who have been paid regular unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that they have been overpaid. Now, they have to pay back the state for the overpayment unless it was due to a mistake by the state.
Share your pandemic stories with us
We’re about six months out from when the state started to shut down because of the pandemic. Most importantly, we want to hear from you as we look at who we have lost due to the illness, who has recovered, how testing is going and how employment and businesses are fairing. What’s something noteworthy that has happened to you since the pandemic started? Click the link below to share your story.
Thousands of mail-in ballots could muddy Election Day results
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose urged people to request absentee ballots by Oct. 27, which is earlier than the state’s Oct. 31 deadline. He said that will help make sure they get the ballots in time to complete them and mail them back so they are postmarked the day before Election Day. Meanwhile, LaRose said for the first time will be able to see the number of absentee ballots requested but not received at local boards of elections by Election Day so Ohioans will know how many valid outstanding votes might still need counted.
West Carrollton postpones next 2 football games player tests positive
A West Carrollton High School football player tested positive for the coronavirus, so the school will have to postpone its two games until after the playoffs. No other team members are sick, and the infection was traced outside of the school, officials said.