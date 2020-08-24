X

5 things to know about coronavirus: University of Dayton goes online, restaurants reopen after Covid-19-related closures

The University of Dayton Band Camp finished their three day camp Friday August 21, 2020. The University of Dayton's marching band is called the pride of Dayton.
The University of Dayton Band Camp finished their three day camp Friday August 21, 2020. The University of Dayton's marching band is called the pride of Dayton.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 22 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Today is Monday, August 24 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Dayton goes fully online for the first week after contact tracing results come in

The University of Dayton announced Sunday that it is moving all of its classes during the first week of the fall term (Aug. 24-28) to remote, online learning, based on the COVID-19 testing and contact-tracing that it has conducted over the last three days.

UD officials suggested the shift to online and remote learning could extend beyond the first week, and they’ve ramped up testing efforts to help them make that decision.

ExploreUD shifts all of its first-week classes online because of COVID-19 testing, contact-tracing results

114,802 cases and 3,978 deaths have been reported in Ohio

There have been 114,802 cases and 3,978 deaths reported in Ohio as of Sunday, August 23. A total of 637 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.

108,735 cases and 3,697 deaths were confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of people have been 12,800 hospitalized and a total of 2,878 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. In the past 24 hours, a total of 22 new hospitalizations and two new ICU admissions were reported. The state estimates around 94,825 people have recovered.

ExploreCoronavirus: 114,802 cases, 3,978 deaths in Ohio

Ohio’s assisted living facilities will get baseline tests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.

ExploreAll Ohio assisted living facilities to get baseline saliva tests

Ohio released guidelines for performance theaters, with more details to come soon

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters, including requiring theater staff, performers, volunteers and patrons to conduct daily health symptom assessments before each performance, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and prohibiting gatherings before or after the performances. A reopening order is still to come as the state works on details, DeWine said.

ExploreDeWine: Performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon

Old Scratch Pizza closes their Dayton location due to a positive coronavirus test, other restaurants reopen

Old Scratch Pizza has closed its Dayton location because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant’s owners announced on Facebook Saturday. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton, Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante in Kettering and The Clubhouse Grill restaurant at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace in Centerville reopened Friday after temporary shutdowns due to an employee’s positive COVID-19 test.

ExploreOld Scratch Pizza’s Dayton location closes temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19
ExploreMamma DiSalvo’s, two other local restaurants now open following temporary closures due to positive employee COVID-19 test

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.