5 things to know about coronavirus: University of Dayton goes online, restaurants reopen after Covid-19-related closures

Ohio’s assisted living facilities will get baseline tests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.

Ohio released guidelines for performance theaters, with more details to come soon

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters, including requiring theater staff, performers, volunteers and patrons to conduct daily health symptom assessments before each performance, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and prohibiting gatherings before or after the performances. A reopening order is still to come as the state works on details, DeWine said.

Old Scratch Pizza closes their Dayton location due to a positive coronavirus test, other restaurants reopen

Old Scratch Pizza has closed its Dayton location because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant’s owners announced on Facebook Saturday. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton, Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante in Kettering and The Clubhouse Grill restaurant at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace in Centerville reopened Friday after temporary shutdowns due to an employee’s positive COVID-19 test.