5 things to know about coronavirus: Outbreak reported at Piqua nursing home, UD lowers campus risk

Today is Sunday, September 13 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Over 136,000 cases, 4,400 deaths reported in Ohio
There have been 136,568 cases of coronavirus and 4,411 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, Sept. 12, the Ohio Department of Health reported. 1,242 cases and eight deaths have been reported today.
A total of 129,453 cases and 4,118 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 48 new hospitalizations and seven intensive care unit admissions have been reported, bringing the total hospitalizations to 14,284 and ICU admissions to 3,088. An estimated 114,06 people have recovered from coronavirus.
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Piqua nursing home is under investigation
The Piqua City Health Department announced a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak within Piqua Manor.
Piqua Health Department said as of Friday afternoon it has been notified of 16 positive COVID-19 cases within the facility. Of those cases, 12 are residents and four are staff members. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths reported with this outbreak.
The University of Dayton lowered the campus alert status
The University of Dayton downgrading its campus alert level Status 3-Yellow-Caution Friday will be followed with the start of in-person classes for some courses Wednesday.
UD President Eric Spina said Friday that Thursday’s tally of COVID-19 cases came to 21 new cases compared to a single-day peak of more than 150 cases.
Black and Hispanic Ohioans face a large risk of COVID-19
Six months into the pandemic, data paints a stark picture of how Black and Hispanic Ohioans face an outsized risk from the coronavirus.
Black Ohioans make up about 13% of the state’s population but account for larger percentages of COVID-19 cases (22.8%), hospitalizations (30.6%) and deaths (18.7%), while white Ohioans make up about 82% of the state’s population, but account for smaller percentages of COVID-19 cases (53.1%), hospitalizations (56.9%) and deaths (77.5%), according to an analysis by Health Policy Institute of Ohio.
A Warren County Nursing home now features a hugging wall
A sanitized vinyl wall in which residents can share hugs while guarding against COVID-19 exposure or transmission will be among the amenities at BrightStar Senior Living, one of two multi-million dollar retirement communities new to Warren County.
Shelly Sun, CEO & co-founder of BrightStar Care Home Health as well as BrightStar’s newer retirement community business, said making the walls an amenity at each of their four senior-living facilities came to her after one was commissioned for the company headquarters in Illinois during the pandemic.