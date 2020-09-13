5 things to know about coronavirus: Outbreak reported at Piqua nursing home, UD lowers campus risk

The University of Dayton lowered the campus alert status

The University of Dayton downgrading its campus alert level Status 3-Yellow-Caution Friday will be followed with the start of in-person classes for some courses Wednesday.

UD President Eric Spina said Friday that Thursday’s tally of COVID-19 cases came to 21 new cases compared to a single-day peak of more than 150 cases.

Black and Hispanic Ohioans face a large risk of COVID-19

Six months into the pandemic, data paints a stark picture of how Black and Hispanic Ohioans face an outsized risk from the coronavirus.

Black Ohioans make up about 13% of the state’s population but account for larger percentages of COVID-19 cases (22.8%), hospitalizations (30.6%) and deaths (18.7%), while white Ohioans make up about 82% of the state’s population, but account for smaller percentages of COVID-19 cases (53.1%), hospitalizations (56.9%) and deaths (77.5%), according to an analysis by Health Policy Institute of Ohio.

A Warren County Nursing home now features a hugging wall

A sanitized vinyl wall in which residents can share hugs while guarding against COVID-19 exposure or transmission will be among the amenities at BrightStar Senior Living, one of two multi-million dollar retirement communities new to Warren County.

Shelly Sun, CEO & co-founder of BrightStar Care Home Health as well as BrightStar’s newer retirement community business, said making the walls an amenity at each of their four senior-living facilities came to her after one was commissioned for the company headquarters in Illinois during the pandemic.