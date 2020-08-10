5 things to know about coronavirus: Ohio passes 100,000 cases, Gov. DeWine tests negative

Today is Monday, August 10 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio passed 100,000 cases on Sunday
There have been a total of 100,848 cases and 3,669 deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, August 9, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 879 new cases were reported today.
95,496 cases and 3,397 deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of people have 11,565 been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic and 2,665 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. There were a total of 49 new hospitalizations and 11 people admitted to an ICU in the past 24 hours. An estimated 78,435 people have recovered, the state said.
Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady test negative for coronavirus
After Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning in Cleveland during a required screening to meet President Trump, he has tested negative after a third test. His wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, has also tested negative, DeWine’s office said in a release.
Plans for sports are coming this week, DeWine says
More guidance about sports at the junior high, high school and college level will be announced next week, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
The governor said that he has confidence in how schools are handling the pandemic, but that the concern lies with what students do once they leave the classroom and are out in public.
More large regional festivals are canceled
The 2020 season of the Ohio Renaissance Festival is canceled amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. Organizers said that those with season passes, memberships or single-day tickets can hold onto those until next year or request a refund.
Dayton Beer Week, Alefest and AleFeast are likewise canceled. Organizers said that these events would be postponed until next year, and they would announce plans as they develop for 2021.
Other festivals are changing how they operate
While many events are forced to cancel due to their pandemic and the nature of the events, other festivals are taking alternative routes. For example, Masquerage, which raises funds and awareness for Equitas Health through a night of music, dancing and costumes, is being held as a virtual interactive event. Meanwhile food festivals like the Germanfest Picnic, the Dayton Greek Festival, the Dayton Lebanese Festival and the Italian Fall Festa are changing to smaller-scale versions of their events, with a focus on food made by volunteers for carryout.